Senior Legal Counsel for Halton Region, Jody Johnson, Honoured with 2019 AMCTO Prestige Award

Jody Johnson is a well deserving Prestige Award honouree. Jody's impressive CV includes stints as a municipal Chief Administrative Officer, Municipal Clerk, and advisor to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs & Housing. Immediately prior to assuming her current role with Halton Region, Johnson was a Partner, and member of the Municipal & Land Use Planning Group for the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP. Jody was a go-to advisor and litigator in the areas of municipal and land use planning law.

Jody has served AMCTO in a number of capacities over the years, including as a member of the Board of Directors, a member of the Association's Legislative Committee, and of the Municipal Elections Act Project Team. Johnson is also a very involved alumnus of the Western University Local Government Program, having served as Secretary-Treasurer, and then as President of the Western University Local Government Program Alumni Society. Jody is also a dedicated mentor for countless staff, always willing to selflessly provide guidance and support.

A sought out educator, Jody Johnson has delivered and helped develop a number of well received education & training programs for AMCTO, including: The Municipal Clerks' Institute (Levels 1 and 2); and; the Municipal Law Program. Johnson has also been a regular presenter at the annual AMCTO Conference, and the Municipal Clerks' Forum on a range of subjects. Her training provided over the last few years, particularly on municipal elections, compliance audit and Third Party Advertisers was a great resource for administrators of Ontario municipal elections. Jody has also published several invaluable resources to provide clarity to local government managers about challenging municipal legislative and policy issues.

Jody is actively involved in the 'Coldest Night of the Year Walk,' a fundraising initiative to help combat homelessness, facilitated by Milton Transitional Housing. Jody also volunteers her time for a number of initiatives with her local faith community.

"Jody Johnson is a well deserving recipient of AMCTO's highest honour. Throughout Jody's career and through her long involvement with the Association, she has been influential in helping to support municipal excellence in Ontario. We are proud to congratulate Jody on being the 2019 AMCTO Prestige Award honoree," said AMCTO President Dean Sauriol.

