Seneca students have a new academic pathway to Queen's University engineering degree

Diploma-to-degree provides new opportunity to obtain professional engineering certification

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Students in Seneca's Civil Engineering Technology advanced diploma program now have a direct pathway to engineering degrees from Queen's University.

A new agreement between the two institutions allows for three-year advanced diploma students and graduates from Seneca to transition into Queen's degree programs in Civil Engineering and Mining Engineering.

A new agreement creates a pathway for students in Seneca's Civil Engineering Technology advanced diploma program to build on their credential by transitioning into Civil Engineering and Mining Engineering programs at Queen's University. (CNW Group/Seneca)

"We are thrilled to offer this new pathway to help our students build on their Seneca credential with an engineering degree from Queen's," said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean, Seneca Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. "Through this partnership, students obtain two credentials and can take a comprehensive alternate path to meeting the fundamental requirements to qualify as a professional engineer in Ontario."

Students who pursue this pathway will start additional studies online during their final year at Seneca, followed by summer courses that will prepare them to enter engineering courses at Queen's.

"We're happy to be able to increase the opportunity for Ontario's technology students to complement their diplomas with an accredited engineering degree from Queen's University," said Brian Frank, the Dupont Chair in Engineering Education Research and Development at Queen's.

More information about the Queen's Engineering Bridge pathway is available online.

About Seneca:

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

SOURCE Seneca

For further information: Ryan Flanagan, Media and External Relations Specialist, 416.764.0996, [email protected]