Seneca receives $1.5 million from federal government to boost applied research centres

Mobilize grant to help innovative research centres expand and thrive

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - A new grant from the federal government will help Seneca expand its applied research capabilities, better serving students, faculty and industry partners.

Seneca has been awarded $1.5 million from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) through its Mobilize grant program, which provides colleges flexible funding to acquire resources for applied research priorities.

Seneca has three applied research centres: the Seneca Centre for Health and Social Innovation, the Seneca Centre for Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Technologies and the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences. (CNW Group/Seneca College)

"We are delighted to receive this funding to help grow our faculty-led, industry-driven applied research at Seneca," said David Agnew, Seneca President. "This grant will help us to serve new partners, including not-for-profit organizations, and provide invaluable experiential learning opportunities for students."

Thanks to the Mobilize grant, Seneca will be able to grow its three applied research centres: the Seneca Centre for Health and Social Innovation, the Seneca Centre for Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Technologies and the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences.

The funding will also help support applied research in urban agriculture and software for pervasive computing products. Seneca is one of 50 recipients receiving more than $76 million through the new Mobilize grants.

"For over a decade, the CCI program has been a primary source of funding for colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics to foster research collaborations with their local partners to support their communities, strengthen their local economies, and train their students to enter the workforce," said Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC. "On behalf of the tri-agencies, congratulations to the first ever Mobilize recipients and this year's recipients of the College and Community Social Innovation Fund."

