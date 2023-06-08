Seneca Polytechnic, Microsoft Canada and Sobeys Inc. are preparing the next generation of cybersecurity analysts

Available across Canada, affordable short courses will address a critical shortage of IT professionals

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Seneca Polytechnic, Microsoft Canada and Sobeys Inc. are joining forces to help fill the critical shortage of cybersecurity analysts with a new, affordable series of short-term courses, or microcredentials, available across Canada.

Launching this fall, the Cybersecurity Analyst (Stack) of microcredentials will give participants the skills to pursue entry-level positions in cybersecurity, helping address the shortage of 25,000 cybersecurity professionals in Canada identified by the Information and Communications Technology Council.

Eleven stackable courses will be available, covering topics such as cryptography, network security, Microsoft Azure fundamentals and security engineering, cyber threat hunting, incident response, information protection and more.

Students can complete the 11 credentials in just 21 weeks for under $3,500. Participants will receive 162 class hours, including 90 hours of Microsoft certification, as well as 100 hours of lab access guided by expert Seneca faculty.

The Cybersecurity Analyst (Stack) has been designed with the working professional in mind. Professors bring years of industry expertise, and students will complete all the modules online, with the flexibility to learn on their own schedule. Live sessions are scheduled during the evenings to accommodate time zones across Canada.

This opportunity is open to IT professionals with a Network+ or Cisco Certified Network Associate certificate or those who can pass a network skills assessment. Participants must also be authorized to work in Canada, have English proficiency at a postsecondary level and an interest in pursuing a new career in cybersecurity.

Program contents and registration details are now available online.

Quotes

"Seneca Polytechnic is thrilled to be partnering with Microsoft and Sobeys to prepare tomorrow's leaders in cybersecurity. This stacked series of microcredentials, which includes internationally-recognized Microsoft certifications, draws on Seneca's many years of academic leadership in cybersecurity and will help fill a skills gap that is evident across sectors."

- Marianne Marando, Vice-President, Academic and Students, Seneca Polytechnic

"The global demand for cybersecurity skills continues to increase and has grown by an average of 35 per cent over the last year as individuals, businesses and governments look to address cybersecurity risks. As a leader in cloud computing and security, Microsoft is committed to empowering every person and organization across Canada to achieve more, and this new collaboration is a testament to that vision. We're proud to help offer this innovative and accessible program that will help equip Canadians with the skills they need for success."

- Magdy Karam, Chief Learning Officer, Microsoft Canada

"We are excited to partner with Microsoft and Seneca Polytechnic to offer this innovative Cyber Security Analyst micro-credential program to Canadians coast-to-coast. As a sponsor of this program, Sobeys cybersecurity team will provide technical, project and career mentorship to Canadians enrolled in this program. Sobeys has a long tradition of investing in the communities we serve in. There is a significant shortage of cybersecurity talent globally, and this microcredential program will help develop the next generation of cyber security professionals in this business-critical area and allow them to fully participate in Canada's digital economy."

- Ragulan Sinnarajah, Vice-President, IT Shared Serv & Head of Cybersecurity, Sobeys Inc.

