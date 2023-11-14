Seneca Polytechnic and Siemens partner to provide tools and training to the next generation of industry leaders

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Seneca Polytechnic and Siemens have announced the latest chapter in the organizations' long-term partnership to provide students with industry-standard tools and training.

Beginning this academic year, students in Seneca's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology will benefit from a Siemens donation of a sophisticated virtual reality (VR) manufacturing simulation kit and 25 seats of industry-leading Tecnomatix® from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software.

The professional virtual reality (VR) equipment enables students to experience the Industry 4.0 environment, including technologies such as digital twins, the industrial metaverse and virtual commissioning. The Tecnomatix manufacturing academic bundle software gives students access to the same technology that companies around the world depend on every day to develop and simulate manufacturing processes in a wide variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, machinery, shipbuilding and high-tech electronics. Graduates with this type of software training are highly recruited candidates for advanced technology jobs.

"Our valued partnership with Siemens continues to strengthen experiential learning opportunities at Seneca Polytechnic," said David Agnew, Seneca President. "This generous donation will help our students access innovative technology, enhancing their ability to graduate career- and world-ready."

"Giving students access to immersive VR environments and industry standard software will help to reshape how schools train Canada's future workforce," says David Wilson, Vice President and Country Manager Canada at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We're proud of our partnership with Seneca and our shared commitment to providing students with the hands-on skills to secure internship and job opportunities within a variety of industry sectors."

Seneca and Siemens have a strong history of partnership. Since 2016, Seneca students have benefitted from the Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Program, offered at Seneca in Ontario's first Mechatronics Simulation and Demonstration Centre. Siemens is also a founding supporter of the Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship at Seneca's Newnham Campus.

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: www.senecapolytechnic.ca

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. As of September 30, 2023, the company has approximately 4,200 employees from coast-to-coast and 33 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca

