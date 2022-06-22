Seneca partners with Niagara University to deliver two master's programs

This innovative partnership also includes an academic pathway for graduates of nine Seneca degree programs to have up to 18 credits recognized as prerequisite coursework for these two master's degrees.

It also builds on the current academic pathways options between the two institutions in child and youth care, gerontology, social service, tourism, hospitality and hotel and restaurant service management.

"Seneca is delighted to be expanding our partnership with Niagara University to include master's degrees," said David Agnew, Seneca President. "Not only can our graduates earn advanced standing and learn close to home, but our outstanding faculty will be able to demonstrate their expertise through master's-level teaching opportunities."

Applications for the two master's degree programs can now be submitted online the fall 2022 and winter 2023 terms.

"As a binational university, Niagara University has a legacy of education in Ontario, and a long history of working closely with Seneca in providing educational pathways that lead to lifelong learning opportunities for their students," said Rev. James J. Maher, Niagara University President. "Taking this next step to offer courses on site at Seneca further strengthens the commitment of both our institutions to provide high quality education opportunities that address the needs of our students and the region."

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

About Niagara University

Founded by the Vincentian community in 1856, Niagara University is a comprehensive institution, comprising five Faculties—Arts and Sciences; Business Administration; Education; Nursing; and Hospitality Sport, and Tourism Management—which offer programs at the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral level.

With ministerial consent and accreditation by the Ontario College of Teachers, the Faculty of Education has offered programs in Ontario for more than 35 years. In addition to the Bachelor of Professional Studies in Education and Master of Science in Education, Niagara University offers a Master of Science in Information Security and Digital Forensics, Master of Science in Finance, and Master of Business Administration in Ontario.

As a Vincentian university, Niagara prepares students for personal and professional success while emphasizing the importance of service to the community, especially those marginalized by society. Niagara's institutional commitment to service, in honor of St. Vincent de Paul, has led to its recognition with the Carnegie Foundation's Classification for Community Engagement.

