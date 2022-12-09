Seneca named a Greater Toronto Top Employer

Recognition celebrates equity, flexible work approach and commitment to lifelong learning

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Seneca has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the 14th time.

This year, Seneca was recognized for its commitment to equity, a flexibile work approach and the many professional development and continuing education opportunities available to employees.

"We are #SenecaProud to once again be recognized among Greater Toronto's Top Employers," said Caroline Riley, Vice-President, Human Resources. "Our employees drive our success. We are committed to helping them realize their potential by offering the supports and opportunities that help them reach their personal and professional goals so they in turn can help our students realize theirs."

This award honours employers in the Greater Toronto Area that have exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Winners are evaluated on their physical workspace and atmosphere, benefits and vacation time, communications, performance management, training opportunities and community engagement.

Outstanding features of the Seneca work experience include generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments, flexible working opportunities including hotelling options at each campus, a tuition assistance program and learning modules in various subjects through the Leadership and Employee Development program.

Seneca was also recognized for promoting from within — currently 64 per cent of roles at Seneca are filled with internal employees.

Clara Vozza has experienced firsthand Seneca's commitment to retain and promote employees. She has worked in seven different roles since joining Seneca in the mid-1990s, and last year was appointed Director, HR Initiatives and Change Management.

"I am continually inspired by the commitment to education shown by our students and employees," said Ms. Vozza. "If you want to grow your career here, the doors are open in abundance."

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc. View Seneca's profile in The Globe and Mail.

