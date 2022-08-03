Seneca launches Centre for Executive & Professional Learning

Various professional learning options available, including new executive certificates for senior leaders

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Executives, senior managers and other professionals have new academic options to take their careers to the next level, thanks to Seneca's new Centre for Executive & Professional Learning (CEPL).

Applicants can now register for executive certificate programs, microcredentials, workshops and courses designed to help professionals earn new industry designations and prepare for executive-level leadership.

The Centre for Executive & Professional Learning is located at Seneca Downtown, in the core of Canada's business and financial capital. (CNW Group/Seneca College)

Courses are available both online and in the high-tech classrooms at Seneca Downtown, Seneca's new Toronto location in the core of Canada's business and financial capital.

"Seneca's goal for CEPL is to prepare the next generation of senior leaders in Canada's workforce," said Marianne Marando, Vice-President, Academic and Students. "We are meeting professionals where they are with convenient delivery options, a great downtown location and industry-informed content that will help them become successful executives."

The first suite of Seneca's executive certificate programs focuses on topics that are top of mind for today's executive leaders, including anti-money laundering governance, financial planning designations and science communication. CEPL also offers microcredentials and workshops on cybersecurity, finance, risk management and more.

"We are thrilled to support aspiring executives, senior managers, and professionals learners seeking industry designation through CEPL," said Kiley Bolton, the Centre's Director. "The breadth of program options provides a great foundation for executive-level leadership development. Participants will learn from industry leaders, who will prepare them to reach the next level in their careers."

Registration is now open for CEPL's September intake.

