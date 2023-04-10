Seneca Film Institute transforms education for screen-based industries

Bringing together expertise in animation, production, performance and storytelling

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Seneca is creating one of the most comprehensive film training institutes in Canada.

The Seneca Film Institute (SFI) will build on Seneca's success in areas of film production, including animation, acting, fashion and marketing.

The Seneca Film Institute will provide students in more than 30 programs with the skills and experiences that will allow them to thrive in Canada’s booming screen industry. (CNW Group/Seneca)

A transformative initiative within Seneca's Faculty of Communication, Art & Design, the SFI will provide students in more than 30 programs with the skills and experiences that will allow them to thrive in Canada's booming screen industry.

"Seneca is uniquely positioned to meet the high demand for exceptional talent in screen-based industries," said Kurt Muller, Dean, Faculty of Communication, Art & Design. "The SFI will bring together our exceptional faculty, industry partners and alumni to prepare talented graduates for success in front of or behind the camera."

The SFI will be led by Mark Jones, an award-winning educator, producer and writer in the creative communications and digital technologies industries. Mr. Jones will remain the Chair of Seneca's School of Creative Arts & Animation in addition to serving as Director of the SFI. Sunny Yi, a renowned documentary filmmaker and journalist, will serve as academic lead for the SFI's development.

"With a focus on innovation in storytelling forms and technologies, the SFI will offer students an enriched cross-disciplinary experience," said Mr. Jones. "We will advance Seneca's impact in this sector through our world-class programs, business development partnerships and community outreach."

This initiative will strengthen Seneca's track record of innovation and industry involvement in creative arts education. Seneca was the first postsecondary institution in Canada to partner with industry leaders Adobe and Avid to become an Adobe Creative Campus and an Avid Media Campus.

The SFI will utilize Seneca's state-of-the-art classroom and lab spaces, including the Control Room, Digital Animation Lab, Integrated Newsroom and Music Production/Creation Hub.

About Seneca:

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

SOURCE Seneca

For further information: Ryan Flanagan, Media and External Relations Specialist, 416.764.0996, [email protected]