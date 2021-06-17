Seneca establishes transformative $12-million endowment to support student-focused equity initiatives

"The Seneca community spoke with one voice in our reflections on how we as an institution could contribute to building a world free of racism and discrimination," said Seneca President David Agnew. "We heard that words are not enough – action is required.

"We are responding with a significant and permanent investment dedicated to building the equitable Seneca through concrete measures such as financial aid and supports for students from racialized and equity-seeking communities."

The name The Jane Fund reflects Seneca's historic association with the communities along North York's Jane Street, including the longstanding Yorkgate Campus serving the Jane-Finch community. Seneca's Board of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of the Fund at its latest meeting.

"The Jane Fund will be a permanent legacy and we invite like-minded individuals, corporations and organizations to join us in supporting student-focused EDI initiatives," said President Agnew. "This will allow us to reach deeper into target communities and provide meaningful and sustainable support to many more students."

Among the initiatives the fund will support are:

Financial aid to improve access for students from racialized and equity-seeking communities

Matching external donations to establish or augment existing EDI bursaries and scholarships

Supplementing services to help guide students through their postsecondary journey

Academic programs that target priority communities and neighbourhoods

Other EDI Initiatives such as community outreach; research projects; student mobility programs.

The Jane Fund is one of several initiatives that are building the equitable Seneca. Others include student and employee demographic censuses, revamped EDI training for students and employees, human resources and student policy reviews and curriculum initiatives.

