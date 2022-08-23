Seneca and Brampton Fire & Emergency Services partner to boost representation among firefighters

Collaboration provides graduates from underrepresented and equity-deserving groups with a direct career pathway

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - A new partnership between Seneca and Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (BFES) will offer students and graduates from equity-deserving groups better access to careers in firefighting.

This agreement provides graduates of Seneca's Firefighter, Pre-Service Education and Training certificate program with a recruitment pathway to firefighter positions with BFES. This pathway will bring BFES closer to its goal of having its fire service reflect the diversity of the City of Brampton.

"Seneca is proud to work with BFES to help remove barriers for students and build an equitable workforce," said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. "It is so important for students to see what career opportunities await them and to have access to the support networks and mentorship they need to achieve their goals."

As part of the agreement, Seneca will promote career opportunities with BFES through the Seneca Works portal and provide customized guidance to students and graduates during the application process. BFES is strongly encouraging applications from women, persons with disabilities, First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, members of racialized communities and LGTBQ2S+ persons.

"Brampton is a mosaic, and Brampton Fire and Emergency Services is committed to building a workforce of cultural acceptance and understanding that is reflective of the community it serves," said Bill Boyes, Chief, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services. "We are excited to partner with Seneca to offer students and graduates from equity-deserving groups better access to careers in the fire service, and encourage anyone interested in serving the community and making Brampton a healthy and safe place for all to explore the opportunities available with our team."

Seneca's School of Fire Protection Engineering Technology is a North American leader in providing comprehensive fire protection education and the largest program of its kind in Canada, graduating more than 120 students annually. Students are able to obtain several highly-desired professional certifications, including the National Fire Protection Association qualifications available through the Firefighter Pre-Service Education and Training program.

