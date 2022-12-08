Seneca adding green spaces with $75,000 grant from City of Toronto

Hundreds of shrubs and trees to be planted at [email protected] and Newnham campuses

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - For the third time since 2020, the City of Toronto is helping Seneca add to the green spaces on campus, benefitting students, employees and the community.

Seneca is receiving $75,000 from the City of Toronto's Greening Partnership Grant, bringing the total amount of funding from this initiative to nearly $225,000.

Funds from this installment of the Green Partnership Grant will be dedicated primarily to planting 642 shrubs and 28 trees in the courtyard at the [email protected] Campus. (CNW Group/Seneca College)

"Seneca is appreciative of our continued partnership with the City of Toronto in support of sustainability initiatives on our campuses," said Don Forster, Director, Office of Sustainability. "The Greening Partnership Grant program is helping us to create more natural ecosystems and provide enjoyable green spaces for everyone."

Funds from this installment of the Green Partnership Grant will be dedicated primarily to planting 642 shrubs and 28 trees in the courtyard at the [email protected] Campus. This is part of a larger renovation project at the Keele Street and The Pond Road campus, which also includes an enhanced outdoor events space, new lighting and the addition of a raingarden.

Representatives from the City of Toronto are touring the [email protected] courtyard on Dec. 8.

"The incredible work that Seneca has done in naturalizing its campus underscores how educational institutions play an important part in expanding green spaces across Toronto," said Amory Ngan, Urban Forestry Co-ordinator, City of Toronto. "We are thrilled to continue supporting this work through a Greening Partnership Grant."

Funding will also support ongoing naturalization work at Newnham Campus, at Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road, where 490 shrubs and 105 trees will be planted in 2023.

The green space projects at Newnham Campus and [email protected] have been designed under the framework of Our Path Forward, Seneca's five-year sustainability plan.

