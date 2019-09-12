SendtoNews ranked as Canada's 4th Fastest Growing Company on Canadian Business's Growth 500

SendtoNews grew revenue by a stunning 13,898% over the past 5 years

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - SendtoNews (STN), owner and operator of North America's foremost digital video distribution platform, was recognized on Canadian Business and Maclean's Growth 500, the definitive list of Canada's fastest-growing companies for 2018. Along with this overall ranking at #4 with 13,898% revenue growth, STN ranked #1 in the Marketing and Media category.

"Our growth is driven by our relentless commitment to serving our publishing, sales and content partners and is a reflection of the proven long term value we bring to all of them with our digital video distribution platform," says Matthew Watson , CEO of SendtoNews. "We share this reflection of our combined success with them, our staff and our investors. Thank you again to Canadian Business and Maclean's, and congratulations to all the companies on the list," added Watson.

Along with revenue growth, STN saw a tremendous increase in year-over-year video views increasing by 395% in Canada and 415% in the US from 2017-2018 according to Comscore. STN delivers a unique combination of industry-leading and best-in-class video technology, content and monetization that helps sites like the New York Daily News, National Post, San Francisco Chronicle and USA Today see demonstrated growth in page views, time on page and revenue. SendtoNews is the video distribution platform for the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, MLS and over 100 other content creators.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in the country."

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews owns and operates North America's largest sports video distribution platform, supplying more than 1600 digital sports news properties with revenue, premium content and advanced video player technology.

SendtoNews' video platform and AI-powered Smart Match player technology increases viewer engagement, with publishers seeing 3.1x more impressions, 3.9x longer time on page, and up to 1100% digital revenue growth after deploying the SendtoNews' video platform on their site.

