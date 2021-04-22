Send Noods: Crafty Ramen Launches New Gifting Experience

To 'send noods' customers simply choose how many kits they want delivered and when they want the gift notification sent. The rest is tailored by the recipient, who customizes the gift by choosing their ideal delivery date and selecting from nine meat and vegan ramen options. Gifts are sent in a single shipment of either three, four, five or six kits. Notifications are provided via email or instant message (IM) with simple instructions for recipients to redeem their ramen; senders can also opt to include a personalized message with the notification.

"We're lucky to have an incredibly engaged community, and their feedback inspired our gifting platform," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen partner and CEO. "The kits offer a simple way for people to connect over an experience ─ whether they're introducing Crafty to a future ramen lover, upgrading a student's ramen fix, or sending kits for remote team-building events."

Send Noods: Pricing and Delivery

Gifting options include the choice of three ($53) , four ($62) , five ($76) or six ($85) ramen kits in a one-time shipment.

, four , five or six ramen kits in a one-time shipment. Senders select the number of kits; recipients choose the type of kits and preferred delivery date.

All gift purchases include free shipping, email updates and SMS delivery tracking.

Ready to eat in 15 minutes, each DIY ramen kit includes simple instructions and pre-portioned ingredients, made fresh and packaged in-house. New menu flavours and gifting options are always in the works. Customers will find limited release seasonal features and special occasion gift boxes on 'Send Noods' in the coming months.

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Ontario, Crafty Ramen has been bringing high-quality Japanese inspired, locally influenced, and house-made food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Now delivering province-wide and available at select retailers, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, ramen subscriptions and wide array of unique pantry items and accessories offer a simple, creative at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations at craftyramen.com and check out the Crafty Ramen Market to explore the world of ramen, shipped to you.

SOURCE Crafty Ramen Market Inc.

For further information: Crafty Ramen: [email protected], (647) 627-6164