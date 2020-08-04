Senator Murray Sinclair to Join Emerging Indigenous Law Firm, Cochrane Saxberg

OTTAWA, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In addition to his appointment as Senator, Murray Sinclair will be joining Cochrane Saxberg Barristers and Solicitors, one of the leading Indigenous law firms in Manitoba. This new position will allow Senator Sinclair to continue his long career of serving the justice system in Manitoba, and advocating for Indigenous peoples in Canada.

"I've always known I wanted to return to the legal field before the end of my career, and I'm thrilled to be able to join Cochrane Saxberg and be a part of building this emerging leading Indigenous law firm, " said Senator Murray Sinclair.

Cochrane Saxberg is a litigation, child protection, employment and labour corporate and Indigenous advocacy law firm. After opening their doors in 2017, the firm has tackled a wide variety of cases from settlement agreements between First Nations and Canada to successfully representing a client before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal regarding racial harassment in the workplace.

The majority of the firm's partners and lawyers are Indigenous, making them uniquely positioned to take on a variety of cases related to Indigenous issues. Having already made their mark in Manitoba, the firm has their sights set on expanding their work nationally.

"We're really proud of the work our firm has done over the past couple of years, and how quickly we've grown in a short period of time," said Harold (Sonny) Cochrane, Partner at Cochrane Saxberg. "We're excited to continue to build upon our success and learn from the decades of experience that Senator Sinclair will bring to our team."

Senator Murray Sinclair brings decades of legal experience, and other invaluable knowledge from his previous roles to the emerging firm, and will help Cochrane Saxberg continue to build their reputation for providing excellent services, while finding innovative legal solutions to issues.

SOURCE Cochrane Saxberg

For further information: Interviews can be arranged by contacting: Caitlin Kealey, [email protected], 613-818-7956