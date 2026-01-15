SEMIAHMOO TERRITORY, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliable community infrastructure is essential to building safe housing and supporting long-term growth. At Semiahmoo First Nation, targeted infrastructure investments are laying the groundwork for new housing that will allow more members to live in their home community.

Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, joined Chief Harley Chappell to announce a $6 million federal investment for infrastructure improvements to facilitate more housing, including a planned 32-unit BC Housing development at Semiahmoo Indian Reserve No. 1. Pending necessary approvals, the planned development will provide more housing for Semiahmoo First Nation members who want to live, raise families, and remain connected to their community.

The funding will support the extension of Semiahmoo First Nation's water and wastewater systems to safely and reliably service the future housing development, connecting the site to the City of Surrey's municipal systems. In addition, the funds will be used to level and clear the site, build roads, and install other utility services.

Indigenous Services Canada also recently provided over $400,000 to Semiahmoo First Nation for design upgrades to their water and wastewater systems, including the watermain along Beach Road, fire hydrants, and for electrical upgrades to the three sanitary lift stations.

These projects reflect years of collaboration, planning, and shared effort, and highlight how partnerships between Semiahmoo First Nation, the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia can deliver practical, community-driven results.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Semiahmoo First Nation to support the infrastructure needed to enable safe, sustainable housing and long-term community growth, ensuring that members have a place to call home now and into the future.

"We, Semiahmoo leadership, are deeply grateful for the federal government's $6 million Infrastructure investment into our community. This support advances our goal of bringing our people back home to Semiahmoo Bay, the place of our ancestry.

"We value our continued relationship with Indigenous Services Canada and their support in helping our community to grow and achieve parity with neighbouring communities."

Chief Harley Chappell

Semiahmoo First Nation

"Semiahmoo First Nation is demonstrating how community-led infrastructure planning can support housing, sustainability, and long-term growth. Investments in water and wastewater systems are foundational to building healthy, resilient communities, and I commend the Nation's leadership in advancing this important work. Our government remains committed to working in partnership with Semiahmoo First Nation and the Government of British Columbia to support their long-term infrastructure vision."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Thank you for the warm welcome to the traditional territory of the Semiahmoo First Nation. It's an honour to meet with the Semiahmoo leadership, tour the project site and hear your exciting plans for the future. Our government is pleased to partner with you to build innovative and sustainable infrastructure that will address the growing needs of your community for generations to come."

The Honourable Ginette Lavack

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"I'm pleased to be in attendance for this announcement on the territory of the Semiahmoo First Nation. It's meaningful to see how thoughtful infrastructure planning supports community growth and well-being, helping ensure families have access to reliable services while laying a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to seeing this important work continue in the years ahead."

The Honourable Ernie Klassen

Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, British Columbia

"This investment by Indigenous Services Canada and Semiahmoo First Nation is a significant step toward creating more homes for Nation members. By building the infrastructure needed to advance housing development, we're making it possible to build the homes people need so families, seniors and Elders can stay in the community they call home. We look forward to continued collaboration with Semiahmoo leadership and partners."

The Honourable Christine Boyle

B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

Semiahmoo First Nation is located in Surrey, British Columbia, just north of the Canada-US border.

The community has a population of approximately 65 people, with about 46 members living on reserve.

In 2021, Semiahmoo First Nation lifted a long-term drinking water advisory after successfully connecting their community to the municipal water system in Surrey, British Columbia.

ISC provided $15 million in funding for an Infrastructure Redevelopment Project. It was initiated in 2017 and resulted in the connection to the Surrey municipal water and wastewater systems.

