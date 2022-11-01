SEMI Announces Semiconductor Climate Consortium Founding Members

Consortium aims to accelerate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across semiconductor value chain.

Consortium members and SEMI to participate at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), a group formed by companies across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the ecosystem's reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, today announced more than 60 founding members of the Consortium.

Representatives from SCC member companies and SEMI will hold informational sessions November 8-10 during COP27 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. Requests to attend a session and for more information on the SCC can be sent to [email protected].

The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor ecosystem companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain. The consortium's members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Collaboration – Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

– Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Transparency – Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.

– Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually. Ambition – Set near- and long-term decarbonization targets with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.5⁰C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

"I applaud all Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members for their leadership in this critical initiative and for their continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonize, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero. I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission."

Semiconductor Climate Consortium – 65 Founding Members

Advantest Google Pfeiffer Vacuum AICELLO Hermes-Epitek Plexus Corp. AMD Hitachi High-Tech Samsung Electronics ams OSRAM Group imec Schneider Electric Analog Devices Intel Corporation SCREEN Applied Materials JSR Showa Denko Materials Arkema KLA SK hynix ASE KOKUSAI ELECTRIC SkyWater ASM Kulicke & Soffa Sphera ASML Lam Research STMicroelectronics ASMPT Lasertec Sumitomo Chemical Athinia™ Longi Tokyo Electron Limited Axcelis Marvell Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Brewer Science Micron Tokyo Seimitsu DAS Environmental Expert Microsoft Tri Chemical Laboratories Donjin Semichem Monument Chemical TSMC DuPont MYCRONIC UCT EBARA Nanya Technology ULVAC Edwards Nikon UTAC Entegris NXP VAT Group GlobalFoundries onsemi Western Digital GlobalWafers Ovivo



"The commitment and support of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members is truly inspiring," said Dr. Mousumi Bhat, vice president of Global Sustainability Programs at SEMI. "SCC members recognize the climate impact of the industry and the need for a heightened focus on collaboration to drive sustainable growth across the value chain. We look forward to setting meaningful sustainability goals and helping ensure a healthy environment for future generations."

The next phase in the development of the SCC is the election of its governing council. Representing a broad cross-section of the value chain, the council will establish the Consortium's priorities to be carried out by member-led work groups.

See comments from Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members on their participation.

