SEMAFO Updates on Boungou

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) ("SEMAFO") reports that over the weekend we began transportation of people by helicopter from the Boungou Mine site.

Benoit Desormeaux, President and CEO of SEMAFO states: "Many of the people on-site need to be home with their families and to recover from last week's incident. Myself and most of our senior management team are in-country ensuring all those affected are getting the support they require. Our priority continues to be their safety, security and well being."

A total of 241 of our employees, contractors and suppliers were involved in the attack. Our current estimates have 39 fatalities, 60 injuries, 141 accounted for and one remains unaccounted for.

In addition to the impact on people, the unprecedent scale and nature of the attack has made basic administration and logistics very difficult. It will take some time to evaluate the new operating environment and to assess how we will be able to operate in a safe and secure manner in Burkina Faso. Until such time the Boungou Mine operations will continue to be suspended .

The Corporation would like to again express its sincere condolences to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation owns two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

