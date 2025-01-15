SELLIT9 Raises $1.45 Million Pre-Seed to Unlock Hidden Wealth From Household Clutter

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - SELLIT9, a Toronto-based startup transforming the hidden potential of household clutter into tangible value, has successfully raised $1.45 Million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round. The raise was backed by Drive Capital and Northside Ventures, with participation from a series of family offices, strategic investors, and angel investors. The funds will support the launch of SELLIT9 Pay, a platform poised to redefine the online shopping and brand loyalty experience by allowing customers to turn pre-owned items into instant trade-in credits.

From Clutter to Currency: A New Shopping Paradigm

SELLIT9 Pay transforms household clutter into digital currency, starting with electronic items. By unlocking liquidity for millions of consumers, the platform provides new purchasing power while aligning with growing demand for sustainable and innovative shopping solutions. For brands, SELLIT9 Pay offers a powerful tool to drive sales, increase customer loyalty, and support sustainability efforts. Through this innovative approach, SELLIT9 is redefining how value is created and exchanged in the modern consumer landscape.

"This fundraise allows us to take a bold step forward in bringing SELLIT9 Pay to market," said Josh Guttman, Co-Founder and CEO of SELLIT9. "We're helping consumers unlock hidden wealth in items lying around their homes and reimagine the shopping experience, creating a more empowering, flexible, and sustainable way to shop."

"SELLIT9 Cash proved the demand for simple ways to unlock value from household items," said Oswaldo Alvarez, Co-Founder and CTO of SELLIT9. "SELLIT9 Pay builds on that success by integrating trade-ins seamlessly into the shopping experience, leveraging technology to make the process effortless for consumers and businesses alike."

Supporting Growth and Innovation

The $1.45 Million investment will enable SELLIT9 to:

Launch SELLIT9 Pay with key design partners in early 2025.

Expand partnerships with brands.

Continue to build its robust network of buyer and reseller partners to process a wide range of trade-ins.

A Market Poised for Transformation

The global second-hand market is projected to exceed $1.12 trillion by 2030, reflecting growing consumer interest in sustainable and affordable alternatives. At the same time, rising costs of goods are reshaping shopping behaviors, with 72% of consumers adjusting their purchasing habits to navigate economic pressures.

SELLIT9 Pay directly addresses these trends, providing consumers with greater flexibility while helping brands adapt to shifting customer expectations and economic realities.

About SELLIT9

SELLIT9 is dedicated to unlocking hidden wealth from unused household items. The company began with SELLIT9 Cash, a service that allowed people to turn electronics into instant cash while embracing sustainable practices. Building on this foundation, SELLIT9 launched SELLIT9 Pay, a platform that transforms household clutter into trade-in credits. SELLIT9 was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit sellit9.com.

SOURCE SELLIT9

[email protected]