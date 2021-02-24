Self-Portrait Unveils Its Autumn Winter 2021 Collection with a Series of Images Starring Phoebe Dynevor

Connected by their British roots and effortless independence, Self-Portrait and Phoebe unite to celebrate the brand's key looks for Autumn Winter 2021 season.

Han Chong, Self-Portrait Founder and Creative Director, said: "As I was designing this latest collection, I was thinking a lot about the British sensibility and that effortless approach to British style, which I am so often inspired by. I felt we needed to work with someone to bring this to life rather than present the collection in a traditional show format, and having captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people over the last few months, I knew Phoebe would be the perfect woman. The moment I met her, I loved how down-to-earth she was whilst still having this incredible spirit and energy that perfectly emulates the attitude and values of the Self-Portrait brand. She is warm, independent, sensitive, expressive and completely captivating. It's been a real joy getting to know and work with Phoebe and I'm incredibly excited to have her on this journey with us."

Phoebe Dynevor said: "I was delighted and honoured that Han chose me to work with him and such a talented team on his latest collection. I first spotted one of his dresses on a photoshoot and it was an instant love affair. Han's collections for Self-Portrait have always been an inspiration, I love the strong structures he creates from such delicate and stunning fabrics and this collection is a testament to his incredible work. I'm so proud to be a part of this new project and hope to have a chance to wear the pieces when life goes back to normal again!"

The launch of the images coincides with the introduction of Self-Portrait's Autumn Winter 2021 Collection which includes new relaxed styles for day and night, as well as the reworking of the fashion brand's existing staples. The season sees the evolution of the Self Portrait wardrobe, adapting to the changing needs of the modern woman with a focus on elegant simplicity. Fabrics and constructions are pared back and lightweight, creating a sense of freedom and ease, and are all designed to be mood enhancing.

The full Autumn Winter 2021 collection will be available online at self-portrait-studio.com, in Self-Portrait stores globally and through an international network of select retailers from July 2021.

Established in 2013 by Han Chong, Self-Portrait has become synonymous with empowering the modern woman through functional dressing for day and night. The brand is also strongly committed to supporting creative British talent through a number of initiatives including a scholarship program with Central Saint Martins.

About the campaign

Creative Director: Han Chong

Photographer: Nigel Shafran

Stylist: Marie Chaix

Makeup: Isamaya Ffrench

Hair: Gary Gil

About Han Chong

Born in Penang, Malaysia, Han studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London

Fuelled by his own training at Central Saint Martins, Han is committed to supporting the next generation of creative talent and in 2018, established a five-year scholarship program with Central Saint Martins offering financial backing for five students to complete their MA degree as well as offering mentorship on navigating the realities of operating a fashion business

About Phoebe Dynevor

Born in Manchester, UK, Phoebe is most notably recognised as the female lead in Netflix series Bridgerton (2020) and is currently filming Season 7 of TV Land's Younger (2017)

Celebrating the AW21 Collection

Styles: midi dresses, mini dresses, tailoring, knitwear, knitted separates, playsuits, cardigans, jumpers, joggers, cycling shorts, the Camellia dress and the Azaelea dress

Fabrics: organic cotton, stretch cotton, recycled polyester chiffon, printed chiffon, check chiffon, heavy crepe, bonded crepe, viscose crepe, viscose, taffeta, dot mesh, flower lace, floral dot fine lace, Azaelea lace, cord lace, grid sequin, metallic boucle, woven check, embellished check, jersey, tinsel wool, cotton wool blend, waffle knit, cashmere

About Self-Portrait

Established in the UK in 2013 by Han Chong, Self-Portrait is a modern fashion house based in London and has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials

Self Portrait is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by using responsibly sourced fibres and in 2019 started to introduce organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester across its collections. In 2020, the brand introduced recycled viscose

Self-Portrait is available online at self-portrait-studio.com and in stores globally including its flagships in London, New York, Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Taipei. Self-Portrait is also sold through a network of select retailers around the world

