Self Employment in Covid Times

Small businesses in Alberta are still finding a way to launch, grow and succeed

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - In the past several months, Calgary and the surrounding area has experienced a great deal of additional stress to the local economy. Small, medium, and large businesses have been affected by COVID-19, the global slowdown and the ongoing challenges of the current oil-influenced economic downturn. These challenges have affected employment, profitability and business sustainability. As of August 2020, Alberta's unemployment rate stood at 11.8 percent with Calgary leading the province at 14.2 percent, according to the Government of Alberta's Labour Force Statistics from August 2020.

"One would think with all of this economic uncertainty that it would not be a great time to start a small business, but it is not all doom and gloom," says Troy Deck, the leader of MNP's Self-Employment Program in Calgary. "There continues to be a steady stream of Albertans transitioning out of full-time employment and entering the realms of Self-employment and succeeding."

MNP, which has had a more than 20-year partnership with the Alberta and Federal Governments on Self-employment programs, is seeing increased interest in its program. "People are still very interested in starting their own businesses due the flexibility and opportunities it provides," adds Deck. "They're just not sure how to navigate the challenges, risks and opportunities in the current market. We help entrepreneurs identify and avoid many of the pitfalls of starting a business."

With a road-tested program that has seen several booms and busts over the years, MNP's Self-employment program helps participants through a 30-class program of practical training, focusing on market research, business plan writing, coaching and support. The program centers on critically analyzing the current situation, considering the business landscape, pivoting where necessary and writing a business plan for success.

Through meeting with MNP's coaches and advisor's, business owners are provided with objective input and options helping them identify issues, choose supports, and make an action plan that will best assist them in adapting to the business environment.

With the ongoing support of the Provincial and Federal Governments, MNP hopes to continue supporting small businesses like Tammam Altajar of Altitude Flight Simulator, who says this of the program: "The Self Employment Program was important in helping me understand the market and bridge the gaps."

To learn more about the program, please go to:

https://www.mnp.ca/en/consulting/self-employment

About MNP LLP

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, we provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP LLP

For further information: Lindsay Panchyshyn, Senior Marketing Manager, T: 587.441.6003, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.mnp.ca

