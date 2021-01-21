Selected at Snowdance, Germany - "The 108 Journey," by Hugo Rozon - A documentary film on mental health

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - "The 108 Journey" is Hugo Rozon's first documentary film, which he co-directed with Mathieu Perreault. This exceptional and shocking film was shot in India and Nepal in March 2020. It reveals the content of his diary, as he decided to have a positive outlook on mental illness: "My greatest strength and my most beautiful weakness", admits Hugo.

Now 25 years old, Hugo Rozon received his bipolar diagnosis after a road trip he took through California during the summer of his 18th birthday. When he returned, he experienced a psychotic break and an episode of mania.

With "The 108 Journey", Hugo Rozon flees urban chaos and makes peace with himself in India. He leaves without knowing his destination. Hugo simply wanted to make this film. He needed to make this film. "The 108 Journey" is his coming out. This documentary allows him to open up to the outside world, to be his true self. He finds the pieces of the puzzle to put his existence back together.

Despite his panic attack upon arrival, after he had abused alcohol and antidepressants, Hugo's spiritual quest through India was a success. He visited a crematorium, feeling death all around him, he bathed in the Ganges River, he exposed himself by shaving his head, and he discovered peace of mind in Rishikesh, perched at the foot of the Himalayas. The place where the Beatles wrote the "White Album".

"The 108 Journey" is selected at the Snowdance Independent Film Festival, the "new" and most respected national and international festival in Germany, held from March 20 to 23. He will be competing in the best director and best script categories.

Viewers can watch Hugo Rozon's film for free on his website. He wants as many people as possible, who have gone through the same ordeals as he has, to have the chance to watch it. He will also launch a fundraising campaign to recover some of the money he invested in his production.

