Select Food Products Unveils New Brand Identity to Kick Off Next Chapter of Transformational Growth

"Select has gone through a major change to enable superior quality and scale, while maintaining speed and agility and we are ready for the next phase of growth for our business," said Andrew Mitchell, Owner, Select Food Products.

These last few years have shone a light on the fragility of the global supply chain, and the importance of local manufacturing to ensure food security. As a result of this, Select Food Products has committed to invest in new assets and automation, with a plan to double its Ontario-based production capacity in the next 12-18 months.

"With a solid foundation in place, and ownership committed to investing for the future, we are on a transformational growth journey," said TJ Kanaris, President, Select Food Products. "We felt it was important to kick off this next chapter with a new brand identity, reinforcing to our associates, customers, and suppliers Select's continued commitment to its purpose: 'To Make the Best Sauces for the World's Best Brands.'"

Alongside its Toronto-based creative agency Office/Bureau, Select's new brand identity and logo is represented by the "whisk," essential for the perfect blend of flavours and textures. Each bold, fresh colour of the whisk's tines signifies one of Select's key attributes, intertwining to form a single line representing their purpose: To Make the Best Sauces for the World's Best Brands. The secondary colour palette was inspired by the 'Mother Sauces' of French cuisine. This new visual identity also includes a set of custom icons that represent the various stages in the manufacturing process and the company's core values.

About Select Food Products

Select Food Products is a privately-owned, Canadian-based food manufacturer, specializing in cooked and cold-mixed sauces, salad dressings, condiments, and more. In operations since 1941, Select provides white-label manufacturing for Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail Private Label Customers as well as Foodservice under its own Select Food Products brand. Select's headquarters and main manufacturing facility is in North York, Ontario. With customers across Canada, the US and globally, there's a good chance the delicious sauce or condiment you're enjoying was made by Select Food Products. For more information please visit: https://selectfoodproducts.com/

