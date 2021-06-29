Selantro Uses Green Chemistry to Launch a Cleaner Energy Storage Solution

Comparable to a supercapacitor, Selantro's technology comes at a perfect time to answer the increasing demand for electronic products, electric vehicles and electric storage infrastructure. Surging global demand for alternative energy sources increases the need for sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly energy storage components. This is why Selantro turned to green chemistry, using abundant, non-hazardous and renewable organic material to create their solution.

What makes Selantro unique is that instead of using rare metals and toxic solvents, Selantro's energy storage technology uses flexible electrodes, gel electrolyte and cellulose. The innovative patented product is non-toxic, non-flammable and completely biocompatible, making it the perfect energy storage solution for consumer-wearables and medical devices.

''With our technology, we reduce environmental pollution and the costs associated with the production process and waste materials. Our technology is focused on improving the sustainability of energy storage solutions while reducing the environmental footprint,'' said Martin Renière, President of Selantro.

Using electrochemical energy instead of non-renewable resources not only reduces environmental pollution, but also reduces the cost of production. The technology allows for miniaturization and large-scale deployment, making it the perfect energy storage solution for electronic devices, modern solar plants, electric vehicles and portable power stations.

