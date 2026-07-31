Seizures of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution

News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada
Jul 31, 2026, 15:43 ET
KINGSTON, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Between July 22 and July 25, 2026, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.
The items seized included tobacco, marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, stabbing weapons, as well as cell phones and accessories. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is approximately $156,645.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.
CSC has heightened measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.
CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.
The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.
Associated links
Taking action against illegal drone activity
Institutional security
CSC's Detector Dog Program
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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada
Kerry Gatien, A/Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters, Ontario, [email protected], 613-530-6941
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