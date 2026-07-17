End of lockdown and search at Mountain Institution

AGASSIZ, BC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The lockdown put in place at Mountain Institution on July 13, 2026, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included cell phones, charging cables, home-made weapons, methamphetamines, THC concentrate, steroids, and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $180,330.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Associated links

Taking action against illegal drone activity

Institutional security

CSC's Detector Dog Program

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Image of content seized at Mountain Institution on July 14, 2026

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Marie Messer, Assistant Warden Management Services, Mountain Institution, 604-796-2231