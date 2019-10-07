Seizure of contraband at Federal Training Centre - Medium security unit

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 19th, 2019, at about 02:30 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband was seized in the medium security unit at Federal Training Centre.

The contraband seized included 230 grams of hashish. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $23,000.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

