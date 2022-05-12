EDMONTON, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 10, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a number of contraband items were seized at Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution.

The contraband items seized included hashish, methamphetamine, shatter (cannabis concentrate), pills (including fentanyl), stabbing weapons, cell phones, cell phone chargers and SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $712,400.

One unit at Edmonton Institution was placed on lockdown to allow staff to conduct a general search. The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.

Normal operations have now resumed.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Meredy Mielke, Deputy Warden, Edmonton Institution, (780) 472-6052