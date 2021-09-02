COWANSVILLE, QC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As a result of the vigilance of staff members, two separate packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Cowansville Institution, a federal medium-security facility.

On August 15, 2021, the contraband and unauthorized items seized included 511.5 grams of hashish, 113.2 grams of cannabis, 20 ecstasy pills, two cellphones, 11 SIM cards, five SD cards and 1000 grams of tobacco. In total, the institutional value of the seized items is estimated at $81,870.

On August 24, 2021, the contraband and unauthorized items seized included 302.5 grams of hashish, 51.6 grams of marijuana, 33.7 cannabis wax, two cellphones with chargers, three SIM cards and 1400 grams of tobacco. In total, the institutional value of the seized items is estimated at $67,580.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

