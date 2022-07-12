Seize the Dose: Canadian Startup, Djot, Introduces a Proprietary Handheld Device Dispensing Precise and Personalized Liquid Cannabis Doses into Any Beverage

Jul 12, 2022, 08:15 ET
TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovative Canadian startup, Djot, a division of Voyager Products Inc., today announced the launch of its industry-leading technology: a pocket-sized electronic dispenser for liquid concentrates dubbed "the Keurig of cannabis" that guarantees personalized and precise cannabis dosing at the touch of a button.
The Djot Dispenser, now available for pre-order, is designed to add exactly what is needed in each individual's day with a personalized and precise cannabis dose that ripples through any beverage, causing real-world benefits.
"Our proprietary, portable product is simple to use and seamlessly adds the desired cannabis dose, in precise 1 mg intervals, to anything you're drinking," said Co-Founder and President Arjen Melis. "The accompanying dPods are formulated to cater to everyone's unique needs throughout the day: a boost between meetings or a relaxing remedy that becomes an evening ritual."
The specially-formulated dPods with cannabis oils deliver desired states of rest, relaxation, creativity or energy, anytime and anywhere, with zero unwanted additives or sugars often found in cannabis beverages. Simply insert the dPod, set the desired dose, dispense into any beverage and seize the drop!
Today Cannabis, tomorrow a better way to distribute pharmaceuticals. Djot is launching in the cannabis sector with plans to expand into many areas of health and wellness, including traditional pharmaceutical medicine. Djot hopes to change how consumers can directly impact their overall health and personalize prescription medicine doses based on users' age, weight, and tolerance.
With funding led by tech venture capital firm Draper Cygnus, Djot is a Toronto-based company operating in the health tech sector, co-founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneurs Elad Barak, Giovanni Gerbolini and Arjen Melis.
Funding for their industry-leading product launch is closing shortly. If you're interested in getting involved, please contact [email protected].
The Djot Dispenser is set to launch in Q1 of 2023. For more information, please visit www.Djot.com.
