Seize the Dose: Canadian Startup, Djot, Introduces a Proprietary Handheld Device Dispensing Precise and Personalized Liquid Cannabis Doses into Any Beverage

"Our proprietary, portable product is simple to use and seamlessly adds the desired cannabis dose, in precise 1 mg intervals, to anything you're drinking," said Co-Founder and President Arjen Melis. "The accompanying dPods are formulated to cater to everyone's unique needs throughout the day: a boost between meetings or a relaxing remedy that becomes an evening ritual."

The specially-formulated dPods with cannabis oils deliver desired states of rest, relaxation, creativity or energy, anytime and anywhere, with zero unwanted additives or sugars often found in cannabis beverages. Simply insert the dPod, set the desired dose, dispense into any beverage and seize the drop!

Today Cannabis, tomorrow a better way to distribute pharmaceuticals. Djot is launching in the cannabis sector with plans to expand into many areas of health and wellness, including traditional pharmaceutical medicine. Djot hopes to change how consumers can directly impact their overall health and personalize prescription medicine doses based on users' age, weight, and tolerance.

About Djot

With funding led by tech venture capital firm Draper Cygnus, Djot is a Toronto-based company operating in the health tech sector, co-founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneurs Elad Barak, Giovanni Gerbolini and Arjen Melis.

The Djot Dispenser is set to launch in Q1 of 2023. For more information, please visit www.Djot.com.

