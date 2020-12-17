High Yield Bond Fund Recognized for Long-term Performance

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced that the SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Class F Fund was awarded a 2020 Canada Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv as the "Best Fund Over 10 Years in the High Yield Fixed Income" category. Presented annually, the awards highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"This award recognizes the investment expertise and synchronized efforts of our teams throughout North America," said Andy Mitchell, Managing Director of SEI Canada. "Our clients and their long-term financial goals are at the heart of all we do, and we are particularly proud to have been acknowledged for consistently delivering a high-quality product to complement their portfolios and holdings."

The SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Class F Fund provides a high level of total return by investing in high-yield fixed income securities issued primarily by United States corporations.

Performance for the unhedged version of Class F units of the SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Fund for the period ended November, 30, 2020, is as follows: 3.5% (1 year), 4.8% (3 year), 5.9% (5 year), and 8.4% (10 year). Performance shown is for Class F units, net of the Fund's management fees payable to SEI. Performance does not reflect any advisory fees that may be payable to the dealer.

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company, is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $330 billion in assets under management and $755 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

*Figures are in US dollars.

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focused the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at https://www.lipperfundawards.com/.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.For a detailed explanation, please review the Lipper Leader methodology document.

SEI U.S. High Yield Bond Fund (Class F-Unhedged) was named best in the High Yield Fixed Income category for 10 years ending July 31, 2020 out of a classification total of 24 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ended July 31, 2020 was 4.0% (1 year), 5.4% (3 years), 5.0% (5 years) and 8.7% (10 years).

