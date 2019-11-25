SEi Team unveils its professional iTop consulting services in ITSM service manager magazine

iTop is an open source IT Service Management software that allows you to centralise and manage all IT activities in a single place according to the ITIL framework.

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEI Technology Inc., is proud to announce the launch of its ITSM iTop consulting service by publishing an insightful article on iTop in the second issue of Service Manager magazine, the world's first dedicated IT service management magazine.

SEI Team offers you advanced and unique expertise in iTop configuration, customization, user assistance and product updates. With our professional services, you benefit from the full potential of iTop. The results will allow you to stand out from the competition and go even further!

Jean-Marcel Côté, author of the article and partner at SEI Team says "iTop is surprisingly exhaustive. The Community (public version) edition allows you to manage most of your ITIL processes and the many extensions make iTop a serious contender to proprietary and expensive ITSM alternatives. "

Choosing iTop means opting for an open source solution that offers great freedom of configuration for a low cost and a unique user experience. SEI Team is a Combodo distributor and consultant partner for iTop solution in Canada and the United-States.

About Combodo

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Combodo (iTop editor) has been developed to address the ITSM business needs of IT infrastructure as well as IT support teams.

With iTop, you can leverage all your configuration items and their relationships with your IT service management processes in a flexible CMDB. iTop suits your needs, whether you are an SMB, a large company, a public organization or an IT service provider.

More information about SEI Team

Established in Montreal in August 2017, SEI Team has a solid background and unique expertise in delivering iTop solution integration. At every step of the ITSM solution implementation, we are dedicated to doing everything we can to ensure a simple and high-performance solution.

SEI Team works with your team to ensure that your iTop is fully operational and meets your IT service management requirements. Our services cover all your needs.

For more information about our iTop ITSM services or SEI Team, call (888) 293-8438 or visit https://seiteam.net/.

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/seiteam/

SOURCE SEI Technology

For further information: Contact SEI Team, contact@seiteam.net, +1-888-293-8438

Related Links

https://seiteam.net/

