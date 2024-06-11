On-Demand Access to Actionable Tools Helps Drive Business Growth

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the launch of GrowthLink, a practice management hub featuring resources to help Canada-based advisors deliver more value to clients through a comprehensive and connected experience, while benefitting from actionable tools that can help drive business growth.

GrowthLink will initially focus on five central practice management themes, including:

Achieving business goals

Gaining referrals

Communicating differentiated messaging

Finding ideal clients

Coaching through biases

Designed as an on-demand experience, additional resources will be added to empower advisors to implement actionable ideas into their practices.

Shauna Mace, Head of Practice Management, said:

"Growth-minded advisors are constantly looking for practice management tools that can help them deliver the personalized experiences that meet clients' needs and demands. As we expand our practice management capabilities globally, we're continuing to provide advisors of all sizes with action-oriented resources to unlock their potential and scale their businesses.

"The launch of GrowthLink is an important step toward helping advisors meet these goals, so they can focus on what they do best: deepening client relationships with impactful, tailored advice that powers the future of wealth."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately CAD $2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Canada

Founded in 1983, SEI's Canadian business offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors and intermediaries achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. SEI's investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies, and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Emily Baldwin Elizabeth Colleran SEI Vested +1 610-676-3262 +1 416-322-2863 [email protected] [email protected]

