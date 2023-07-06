TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC), today announced changes to the risk ratings of certain SEI Canada funds.

After conducting its regular annual review, SEI Canada has changed the risk ratings for specific classes of the funds listed below, which are disclosed in the Fund Facts and the Funds' Simplified Prospectus dated June 29, 2023.

Fund name Classes Previous risk rating New risk rating Canadian Equity Fund All classes Low to medium Medium U.S. Large Company Equity Fund E(H) only High Medium U.S. Small Company Equity Fund E(H) only High Medium to high Growth 100 Fund All classes Low to medium Medium Global Equity Pool All classes Low to medium Medium

No changes were made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds. Additional information regarding the risk rating methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies of each fund, can be found in the prospectus referenced above.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Leslie Wojcik Corey Goldman SEI Vested +1 610-676-4191 + 1 416-846-7953 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company