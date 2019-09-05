SEI Canada Boosts Expertise with Two Appointments in Toronto

Company Deepens Resources to Support Canadian Business

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced the appointment of John Csaszar as Canadian Equity Portfolio Manager and Analyst in its Investment Management Unit, and Dexton Blackstock as Managing Director, Head of Canadian Business Development for SEI's Institutional Group.

In his new dual role, Csaszar will manage SEI's Canadian equity funds, as well as retain his current manager research duties. He will report to Jason Collins, Global Head of Equity Portfolio Management, and join SEI's Equity Investment Strategy Oversight Committee. With more than 12 years of industry experience, Csaszar previously served as a Manager Research Analyst, responsible for analyzing current and prospective Canadian equity and fixed-income subadvisors for SEI's funds. Prior to joining SEI, he worked at CIBC Asset Management, where he researched and evaluated Canadian and global investment managers for a range of asset classes.

"As a manager-of-managers program, understanding the underlying investment managers in our portfolios is critical. John's background in manager research puts him in a perfect position to take over management of the portfolios," said Collins. "I am confident that he is well-positioned for success in his new role and pleased to be able to promote from within company ranks."

Blackstock will lead business development in Canada, selling SEI's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) solution to all institutional investors, including non-profits, corporations, unions and governments. With more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry, Blackstock joins SEI from BMO Global Asset Management, where he most recently served as Director of Institutional Sales and Service. He will report to Michael Cagnina, Vice President and Managing Director of North American New Business Development for SEI's Institutional Group.

"Canadian institutional investors continue to show increased interest in the OCIO model for investment management, and we are thrilled to add Dexton's two decades of experience in understanding their needs," said Cagnina. "He is an excellent addition to our team and we anticipate that he will have an immediate impact on business development in this region."

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 480 clients in 12 countries, as of June 30, 2019. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's Goals-Based Portfolios, Strategic Portfolios, Asset Allocation Funds and Asset Class Funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/enCA.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

