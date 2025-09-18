Seguritech Transforms Key Industries with Advanced Drone Technology

Security Leader Revolutionizes Operations Across Industries with Cost-Effective Aerial Intelligence

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, is redefining how industries operate through the strategic deployment of advanced drone technology. From public safety and agriculture to industrial maintenance, Seguritech's drone solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern operations.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and real-time data transmission, Seguritech drones provide comprehensive aerial surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

"The real-time intelligence gathered by our drones during aerial patrols is a game-changer," said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech. "This technology enables immediate decision-making and risk-free exploration, not only for our security customers, but across a plethora of industries. Whether conducting surveillance, gathering data, or responding to a security event, integrating drone technology can provide strategic insights and be deployed for novel applications."

This technology has capabilities that can benefit clients from all sectors, protecting critical infrastructure and assets, and optimizing operations. In the security sector, these features enable clients to swiftly detect suspicious activity or emergencies and coordinate rapid, effective responses. In agriculture, Seguritech's drones revolutionize precision farming, efficiently spraying fertilizers, distributing seeds, and monitoring payload levels in real-time using integrated scale sensors. Even during natural disasters, Seguritech can provide clients with critical aerial intelligence to assess dangerous situations and to identify potential damage to key assets or individuals. Advanced radar systems and real-time mapping technology enable the drones to detect obstacles and autonomously generate flight paths, mapping up to five hectares in just 10 minutes.

These tools are essential for preventing costly disruptions and ensuring safe, efficient operations in complex environments. Historically, clients would need to use expensive helicopter surveillance for this level of support and intelligence.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and excellence, Seguritech continues to deliver all-in-one solutions that empower governments and businesses to protect lives, secure infrastructure, and operate with greater intelligence and efficiency.

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The Company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit seguritech.com.

Media Contact:

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE Seguritech