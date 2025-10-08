Seguritech Announces Partnership with Technicalis to Deliver Drone-Enabled Public Safety Solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, announced a strategic partnership with Technicalis, the developer of Overflight™, the world's leading Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR) software platform. Together, the companies will deliver cutting-edge drone-enabled public safety solutions across the United States, with planned expansions into Mexico and Colombia.

This collaboration brings together Seguritech's deep expertise in complex public safety systems and Technicalis' advanced drone operations technology, including FAA-compliant BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) capabilities, mission management, and regulatory frameworks.

Strategic Collaboration Highlights:

Joint Market Pursuit : The companies will pursue government and commercial opportunities for drone-enabled security and safety solutions in the U.S.

: The companies will pursue government and commercial opportunities for drone-enabled security and safety solutions in the U.S. Showroom Demonstration Sites : Integrated solutions will be showcased at demonstration sites to drive market adoption and serve as trusted reference points.

: Integrated solutions will be showcased at demonstration sites to drive market adoption and serve as trusted reference points. End-to-End Value Delivery : From sales outreach and solution design to FAA-compliant deployment, training, and long-term support.

: From sales outreach and solution design to FAA-compliant deployment, training, and long-term support. Technology Integration: Overflight™ will be embedded into Seguritech's broader technology stack, creating a comprehensive next-generation public safety platform.

The partnership positions Seguritech and Technicalis at the forefront of next-generation systems to improve public safety, where drones, AI, and integrated platforms converge to create smarter, safer communities. By combining Seguritech's integration and client relationships with Technicalis' technology and compliance expertise, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of drone-based emergency response solutions.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and real-world impact," said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech. "Together, we're redefining what's possible in public safety."

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit Seguritech-international.com and Seguritech.com .

About Technicalis

Technicalis is the developer of Overflight™, the premier Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR) software platform that enables FAA-compliant drone operations, mission management, and regulatory compliance. Purpose-built for agencies and enterprises, Overflight also ensures data sovereignty by supporting secure, private instances of DFR data--giving organizations full control over their information while maintaining operational readiness.

For more information, please visit www.technicalis.io.

