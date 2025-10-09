Seguritech to Attend the 18th Annual NENA Congress

Joining Other Leading Companies to Provide Strategic Focus in the Security Space

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, today announced its participation at the 18th Annual National Emergency Number Association ("NENA") Congress, in Cancún, Quintana Roo, México.

The National Emergency Number Association is an association of over 13,000 members that work every day on providing an effective and accessible 911 service for North America. Representing NENA at the event were Lee Ann Magoski, 2nd Vice President of NENA, and Southeastern Region Director, Cassie Lowery, ENP.

With thirty years of experience creating systems to improve emergency response, Seguritech experts have demonstrated that technology plays a fundamental role in preventing, controlling, and providing timely assistance in various emergency situations.

"We are excited to participate in the 18th Annual NENA Congress, being able to converse with other leading companies and agencies in the emergency management space is an invaluable resource." Said Chief Technology Officer, Pablo Maiolo, "As Seguritech looks to foster meaningful conversations with both government agencies and other security companies alike, NENA's event is the ideal place to connect with industry leaders and peers."

To learn more about this event, please visit NENA 9-1-1 Association.

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit seguritech.com, seguritech-international.com

