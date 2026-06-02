Seguritech to Display Innovation at Expo Seguridad México June 2-4

Displaying Next-Generation Technological Solutions at Latin America's Premier Security Event

MEXICO CITY, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in design and integration of technology ecosystems for critical infrastructure and public safety, today announced its participation in Expo Seguridad México, the largest and most influential security industry event in Latin America. The event will take place from June 2–4, 2026, at Centro Banamex in Mexico City.

At Expo Seguridad México, Seguritech will spotlight its latest innovations designed to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and resilience for communities and organizations. Company representatives will demonstrate cutting-edge solutions in surveillance, communications, data systems, and smart infrastructure, reinforcing Seguritech's commitment to building safer cities and smarter environments across Mexico, Latin America, and beyond.

Expo Seguridad México is an annual event with the purpose of bringing together suppliers and users from the security industry, covering products and solutions in security systems such as alarms, surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, law enforcement, telecommunications, automation, artificial intelligence, vehicles, and drones. The event is expected to attract over 18,000 professionals and more than 420 brands from around the world.

"We look forward to engaging with forward-thinking security leaders, clients and investors at Expo Seguridad México, Latin America's premier security event," said Ariel Picker, Chief Executive Officer of Seguritech. "Our multidisciplinary approach enables us to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions that address the evolving security challenges facing communities today. We are excited to discuss how our technological solutions can drive meaningful change."

To learn more about this event and register, please visit https://www.exposeguridadmexico.com/en-gb.html

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The Company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit www.seguritech-international.com.

Media Contact:

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE Seguritech