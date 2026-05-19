Seguritech Secures Contract for Colombia's First C5i Command Center in Medellín

Security technology leader to introduce integrated center of command, control, communications, computing, cyber and intelligence

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in design and integration of technology ecosystems for critical infrastructure and public safety, today announced the signing of a contract with the city of Medellín to construct and operate Colombia's first C5i command center. The milestone project marks a significant expansion of Seguritech's presence in Colombia since entering the market in 2018, and reaffirms the company's position as the leading provider of integrated intelligence technology in Latin America.

The solution for Medellín includes the installation of automatic incident detection devices and a video management system designed to ensure optimal operational performance and improved response times. Designed to meet international best practices for public safety operations, the Medellín C5i will serve as a centralized intelligence hub for all security functions in the city, providing intelligent video surveillance, traffic control, information management, and accelerated decision-making across multiple agencies.

The center will process video feeds from several thousand cameras, license plate readers, and IoT sensors deployed across the city, supported by fiber-optic networks to enable fast, reliable connectivity and low-latency response between field operations and central command. Upcoming additions include aerial surveillance drones and counter-drone defense systems, both integrated directly into the intelligence platform.

"Medellín has earned its reputation as one of South America's most innovative cities, and the introduction of a C5i command center reflects that ambition," said Ariel Picker, Chief Executive Officer of Seguritech. "The C5i center will provide security and emergency response teams with unprecedented situational awareness and coordination capabilities to protect all residents and visitors. We are proud to bring to Colombia the same integrated technological architecture we have deployed in more than 12 municipalities across Latin America."

"The C5i is conceived as a state-of-the-art command center that will make it possible to integrate monitoring systems, emergency response, and coordination among the different institutions responsible for security into a single platform," said Manuel Villa Mejía, Secretary of Security and Coexistence. "The project aims to give Medellín a technological leap forward, incorporating tools such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and real-time monitoring that will strengthen crime prevention and improve decision-making."

The Medellín C5i will be enhanced by Seguritech's proprietary SAIMON Tech (Seguritech Artificial Intelligence Monitoring Operating Network) platform, an advanced AI-driven dispatch and coordination system. Safety and security in Latin America's major cities mean systems that learn, integrate, and respond in real time. The Medellín C5i positions the city as a regional benchmark, and Seguritech as the partner of choice for governments seeking to modernize public safety at scale.

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The Company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit www.seguritech-international.com.

Media Contact:

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE Seguritech