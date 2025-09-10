Seguritech at 30: Driving the Next Wave of Global Security Technology Innovation

Company marks three decades of excellence, unveiling international expansion plans and next-generation AI-powered solutions

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, today celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation and excellence. Beginning with alarm systems in 1995, the Company has evolved into Latin America's undisputed leader in comprehensive AI-powered safety solutions, positioning itself for further global expansion.

With over 2,100 employees and a client retention rate above 95%, Seguritech has transformed Mexico's security landscape and has successfully expanded its service offerings to other countries in the region. The Company's integrated approach encompasses every aspect of modern security infrastructure, from sophisticated video surveillance networks to drone operations and helicopter fleets to the recently launched Early Warning Smartwatch – a wearable consumer-facing device that connects users directly to first responder networks. The Company's engineering prowess extends to the design, construction and maintenance of its command centers, having built more than 180 facilities across Mexico and Colombia. These centers integrate cybersecurity, intelligence operations, and contact capabilities, serving as the technological backbone of critical-response infrastructure protecting millions of citizens and creating hundreds of jobs.

At the heart of Seguritech's forward-looking strategy lies SAIMON Tech, a proprietary artificial intelligence platform that represents a significant leap in emergency response capabilities. This sophisticated system processes vast amounts of real-time data to deliver 911 call response times between 1 and 30 seconds, while providing predictive analytics, automated incident classification, and intelligent vehicle tracking.

"As we celebrate 30 years of innovation, we're accelerating forward into an era of unprecedented global opportunity," said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech. "SAIMON Tech represents the next evolution of our security leadership, adding sophisticated AI-powered intelligence to our proven comprehensive solutions. We are ready to transform public safety on an international scale, creating safer, more resilient communities around the world."

As Seguritech enters its fourth decade, the Company is uniquely positioned to address the complex security challenges of an increasingly connected world. With its proven platform capabilities, experienced leadership team, and track record of sustained client partnerships, Seguritech is poised to expand its impact from regional leadership to global influence in the security technology industry.

