Seguritech Announces the Launch of New Artificial Intelligence Platform

The Seguritech Artificial Intelligence Monitoring Operating Network ("SAIMON Tech") Platform Helps Optimize the Management of Large Volumes of Critical Information for Public and Private Entities

MEXICO CITY, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, today announced the launch of Seguritech Artificial Intelligence Monitoring Operating Network ("SAIMON Tech") platform. SAIMON Tech is an advanced dispatch platform that uses AI to enhance real-time decision-making and accelerate response times, whether for emergency services or complex logistics operations. It continuously optimizes coordination, ensuring faster, smarter responses when they matter most.

"The integration of security and AI is essential in today's evolving landscape. With our SAIMON Tech platform, Seguritech is proud to pioneer the critical integration of security and AI," said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech. "SAIMON Tech's versatile capabilities serve both private businesses and public agencies equally. We built this platform in response to the growing need for effective crime prevention. By enhancing both prevention measures and response times, SAIMON Tech doesn't just protect infrastructure, it helps protect communities and the people we care about."

SAIMON Tech is designed to support public agencies and companies that are navigating difficult security and logistical situations.

SAIMON Tech's capabilities include:

Precise and immediate responses to critical events

Intelligent management of incidents and resources

Voice to text conversion

Task automatization

Executive level decision making support

Leveraging these advanced capabilities, SAIMON Tech streamlines call answering and location tracking to reduce response times with ELS services. Its AI delivers immediate responses and provides real-time information to agencies. The platform integrates a Data Lake, allowing the processing and unified exploitation of consolidated data. This architecture supports the integration of large volumes of information, data exploitation in reduced timeframes, a centralization of information, and immediate and easy access to information through text-based commands.

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit seguritech.com

