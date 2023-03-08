Segal GCSE names three new partners

TORONTO, Jan 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Segal GCSE is pleased to announce the partnership promotion of three exemplary team members: Christopher Citrullo, Daniel Wilson and Yat-Lung Shea. Each brings unique capabilities, experience and perspective to the role of partner, along with being great team players who embody our firm's core values and culture.

A specialist in our assurance and advisory practice, Christopher Citrullo delivers exceptional financial and taxation support to clients across a broad range of sectors, including real estate, professionals and professional service firms, financial services, e-commerce and manufacturing. "Chris has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to his clients," says Segal GCSE partner Eli Gembom. "In addition to helping clients navigate opportunities and challenges, he has proven his leadership abilities by adapting to new ways of working and supporting and guiding teams internally."

Daniel Wilson is a highly insightful tax expert who assists owner-managed businesses and professionals with corporate and partnership reorganizations, tax aspects of selling or purchasing a business, cross-border tax and estate planning, as well as personal and corporate tax planning. "Daniel is always thinking strategically about the best solution for each client's unique circumstances," notes Segal GCSE tax partner Howard Wasserman. "He will continue to foster strong relationships with both existing and prospective clients."

Finally, as an outstanding assurance and audit expert, Yat-Lung Shea provides clients in the financial industry – including investment brokers and dealers, and mutual fund managers – with guidance and support to address all their assurance needs. "Shea has distinguished himself as the go-to person in our firm for complex audits," highlights Segal GCSE managing partner Dan Natale. "He possesses the perfect blend of technical knowledge along with the ability to offer practical solutions and actionable advice."

As they collaborate with the rest of the Segal GCSE team, we look forward to the leadership and insight each of these dedicated individuals will bring to the table in their new roles as partners.

