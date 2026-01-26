Segal appoints three new partners

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce the promotions of Dean Beallor, Anselina Chow and Greg Shagalovich to Partner at Segal. These appointments reflect our continued growth and commitment to developing leaders who bring deep expertise and a client-first approach to everything they do.

L to R: Dean Beallor, Anselina Chow, Greg Shagalovich (CNW Group/Segal GCSE LLP)

Through their technical excellence and dedication to collaboration and leadership, these three new partners have earned the trust of clients and colleagues alike. Their promotions recognize both their individual achievements and the strength of the team and culture we continue to build together.

Dean Beallor brings extensive experience and a strong strategic perspective to his new role as Partner. Respected for his ability to guide clients through complex challenges with confidence and care, Dean has played a key role in strengthening client relationships and supporting team development.

A natural problem solver, Anselina Chow has a commitment to mentorship, teamwork and navigating new obstacles. Whether supporting less experienced team members or helping small business clients prepare for what's ahead, she embodies the Segal "Beyond today" mindset every step of the way.

As Managing Director, Transaction Advisory, Greg Shagalovich leads Segal's team, building close and candid relationships with clients, while helping guide them across a diverse range of sectors. Whether selling or buying a business, for Greg it all comes down to positioning clients for the best possible outcome.

These promotions reflect the depth of talent within Segal and our continued focus on leadership development and client service. Each of our new partners embodies these values and reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to building for the future.

About Segal GCSE LLP

At Segal GCSE LLP, we embrace an ambitious firm philosophy: to provide our valued clients with an expansive service experience that enables greater opportunities for growth and prosperity. From innovative practices to specialty services, our agile team is on a journey to not just meet your audit, accounting, tax and business needs, but transform your entire portfolio.

For more than 45 years, we have employed a collaborative approach, leveraging the shared knowledge and expertise of our multi-disciplinary professionals, to inspire and drive enhanced client success. Additionally, we augment our specialized offering with an international association with Moore Global – one of the world's leading accounting and advisory networks.

segalgcse.com

