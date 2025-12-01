Welcoming Sara Poolman and Ankur Javalekar to the firm

Enhanced leadership, expanded opportunities

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to welcome Sara Poolman and Ankur Javalekar as our newest Partners at Segal. Both of these exemplary professionals share a commitment to delivering practical, client-focused solutions that drive success.

L to R: Ankur Javalekar, Sara Poolman (CNW Group/Segal GCSE LLP)

A CPA with more than 20 years of experience, Poolman brings a wealth of expertise in public accounting, assurance, advisory and tax compliance. She works closely with owner-managed businesses across industries, including construction, real estate, manufacturing, legal and medical professionals. Known for her thoughtful approach and ability to translate complex financial concepts into actionable insight, Poolman excels at helping clients strengthen their operations and achieve long-term goals. In addition to her professional capabilities, she is passionate about mentoring, teaching and fostering the next generation of leaders.

With specialized expertise in international tax and cross-border advisory, Javalekar will lead our Transfer Pricing team, serving as the key contact for both clients and our internal teams. He has worked across India, Canada and the U.S., supporting businesses in a diverse array of sectors, including oil and gas, consumer and industrial products, technology, media, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Highly regarded for his technical knowledge as well as his focus on client service, Javalekar helps multinational enterprises manage transfer pricing strategies, navigate complex regulatory requirements and optimize global tax positions. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Transfer Pricing practice.

These latest appointments are a clear reflection of Segal's dynamic growth and evolution. Above all, both Poolman and Javalekar embody our firm's guiding commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation in helping clients prosper beyond today.

Growing to serve you better

About Segal GCSE LLP

At Segal GCSE LLP, we embrace an ambitious firm philosophy: to provide our valued clients with an expansive service experience that enables greater opportunities for growth and prosperity. From innovative practices to specialty services, our agile team is on a journey to not just meet your audit, accounting, tax and business needs, but transform your entire portfolio.

For more than 45 years, we have employed a collaborative approach, leveraging the shared knowledge and expertise of our multi-disciplinary professionals, to inspire and drive enhanced client success. Additionally, we augment our specialized offering with an international association with Moore Global – one of the world's leading accounting and advisory networks.

segalgcse.com

SOURCE Segal GCSE LLP

For more information: Lavanya Sarathchandran, Marketing and Communications Senior Manager, 416.798.6929, [email protected]