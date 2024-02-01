Segal GCSE LLP names six new Partners

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Positioning itself for continued growth and expansion in 2024, Segal GCSE LLP is pleased to announce the promotion to Partner of six distinguished individuals from across the firm's multidisciplinary advisory team, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

This newly appointed group of Partners includes: Natalia Glavina, Rishma Jessa, Stephen Lanni, Carlo Rodriguez, Matthew Schneider and Avinash Tukrel. Each of these highly regarded professionals brings not only their unique scope of expertise and experience to our Partner group, but also a shared commitment to our firm's mission and values.

"Within their specific practice areas – which span virtually every aspect of our advisory services – Natalia, Rishma, Stephen, Carlo, Matthew and Avinash have all clearly proven their capabilities," says Segal GCSE LLP Managing Partner Dan Natale. "As Partners, they represent our firm's deep commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders. We are excited they will now have the opportunity to make an even greater impact on our growth trajectory, and most importantly, the success of our clients."

These new appointments are a direct reflection of the impressive evolution our firm has seen, further strengthening our position as a leading provider of assurance, tax and advisory solutions. Ultimately, this new group of leaders reinforces our firm's bright outlook for the future, as well as our ability to seize new and emerging opportunities.

