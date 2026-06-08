Segal celebrates 50th anniversary

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - We are proud to share that this year marks Segal's 50th anniversary. Going all the way back to 1976, our firm has been committed to strategic growth, evolution and transformation.

First and foremost, this anniversary is a direct reflection of the dedication, ambition and exemplary work of all our team members over the past five decades. "Our people are truly remarkable, not just professionally, but personally as well," says Segal Managing Partner Dan Natale. "Many of our team members have been with us for decades and have helped define who we are as a firm."

Reflecting on the past 50 years, Segal proudly celebrates this milestone anniversary, recognizing the commitment of its people and the trust of its valued clients. (CNW Group/Segal GCSE LLP)

Likewise, we could not have achieved this milestone anniversary without the continued trust of our valued clients. Over the years, we have had the privilege of serving a wide array of businesses and organizations, providing guidance and support across diverse industries and sectors. Ultimately, our success is measured by the success of our clients.

Throughout 2026, we will celebrate our anniversary in a variety of ways, highlighting the stories and reflections of our people. We invite you to follow our social media channels to hear firsthand what this anniversary means to our team members.

We will also be marking this anniversary through our firm's "Giving Beyond Today" charitable campaign. Building on our established culture of social responsibility, we will be expanding our efforts to play a meaningful role wherever we can by volunteering our time, effort and skills to benefit the community.

While we proudly reflect back, we are equally excited about the path ahead. As a firm, we have always looked forward with a progressive mindset and emphasis on raising the bar in everything we do. As we embark on the next 50 years, we truly believe the best is yet to come.

About Segal GCSE LLP

At Segal, we embrace an ambitious firm philosophy: to provide our valued clients with an expansive service experience that enables greater opportunities for growth and prosperity. From innovative practices to specialty services, our agile team is on a journey to not just meet your audit, accounting, tax and business needs, but transform your entire portfolio.

Since 1976, we have employed a collaborative approach, leveraging the shared knowledge and expertise of our multi-disciplinary professionals, to inspire and drive enhanced client success. Additionally, we augment our specialized offering as an independent member firm of Moore North America, Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accounting and advisory associations.

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SOURCE Segal GCSE LLP

For more information: Lavanya Sarathchandran, Marketing and Communications Senior Manager, 416.798.6929, [email protected]