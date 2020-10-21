SeeQuestor Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Real Time Intelligent CCTV and Post Event Video Analytics Platform

SeeQuestor's technology is especially relevant now, with COVID-19 intensifying the need to optimize security and safety. The pandemic has strengthened the case for the platform: the compulsory use of face masks has made facial recognition even more challenging. SeeQuestor's platform, when used in smart cities and airports, can deliver the same, robust intelligence that it provides when analyzing individuals without masks. The platform offers a higher specification by working around various types of masks, raising alerts in real-time and searching for persons of interest based on a watchlist provided by the law enforcement agency.

"SeeQuestor's platform stands out with its cutting-edge search and detection capabilities. Built on top of its existing post-event analysis engine, it is the only competitor in the global market that uses a double engine for facial recognition," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With the use of double engine linking, SeeQuestor's platform instantly delivers complete accuracy, eliminating false positives. As it is AI-integrated, it can learn from previous false positives and use that learning when identifying faces in a crowd. Uniquely, its facial recognition enhancement feature collects all the images of people and compares them with other pre-recorded video surveillance."

The platform offers law enforcement not only enhanced person identification but also high levels of privacy and regulatory compliance. SeeQuestor is the only company that can produce usable video, images, and data with facial recognition technology from body-worn cameras. Its ability to review thousands of hours of surveillance footage has allowed police units to detect objects, locate missing persons, uncover fraud cases, and solve murders. The platform's mobile app offers the same capabilities and functionality: end users can take a picture of a suspected/suspicious person or object and match the image with the ones in their organization's secure library.

"Employing a ticketing system and the mobile application, SeeQuestor offers quick turnaround times, with a team of experts on standby 24/7," noted Himanshu Garg, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its use of emerging technologies, high relevance, and ease of use are expected to establish it as a name to reckon with in the European law enforcement facial recognition intelligence market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About SeeQuestor Ltd

SeeQuestor is a London-based, UK artificial intelligence company providing patent protected, comprehensive video analytics solutions to law enforcement and intelligence communities, critical infrastructure and smart cities around the world. The company harnesses world-leading AI technology and super-computing power to turn terabytes of CCTV video into actionable intelligence.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.seequestor.com

Contact:

Fariba Hozhabrafkan

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

