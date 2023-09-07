Seeking Top Ballet Talent, Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Announces 14-City Audition Tour

In-person auditions begin in Edmonton on October 11

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Announced today, Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division (RWB School) is travelling to 14 cities across Canada and the United States to audition young artists for their prestigious professional training programs. Two virtual auditions will also take place in the New Year. "I encourage every aspiring artist with a passion to dance professionally to come out and audition," shares Suzanne André, Principal, Professional Division. "If you want to explore the possibility of your passion becoming your lifelong career, now is the time to audition."

2023 Professional Division Student | Photo by Kristen Sawatzky (CNW Group/Royal Winnipeg Ballet)

In-person and virtual auditions give artists the opportunity to audition from anywhere across the country and around the globe and secure a spot at one of the top classical ballet training centres in Canada.

The RWB School auditions young artists for the RWB School's world-class, full-time Professional Division Programs:

Ballet Academic Program for grade 6 and up, is a full-time, seven-level program for young artists.

for grade 6 and up, is a full-time, seven-level program for young artists. Anna McCowan-Johnson Aspirant Program is a full-time, two-year, post-secondary training program for advanced-level classical ballet dancers who are making the transition from student to professional artist.

"The RWB School was my home away from home for four years. It's a place that teaches technique and also recognizes and encourages a dancer's unique spark, creativity, and passion," shares Elizabeth Lamont, RWB Principal artist and graduate of the RWB School Professional Division.

Following the audition process, selected students are invited to attend Summer Session in July 2024 in Winnipeg. After this intensive session, chosen students are accepted into the Regular Session training program from September 2024 to June 2025.

All students attending the RWB School Summer and Regular Session experience the new state-of-the-art RWB Student Living Centre. Completed in January 2022, the five-level contemporary building connects directly to the RWB studios and includes dance and fitness studios, classrooms, recreation and relaxation spaces, an outdoor greenspace, a top-tier food service program and more – all in the spirit of balancing professional training with quality of life and student comfort. Visit RWB School Student Living Centre for more details.

"Today's best practices for child safety and child development were the driving forces in the design of the RWB Student Living Centre which I know reassures families making the sometimes-difficult decision to send their child away from home. It is a spectacular place where young people from around the world develop their artistry and their characters, cultivate lifetime friendships and experience training alongside Company artists in RWB's studios," adds RWB School Director, Stéphane Léonard.

Students who are unable to attend in-person or virtual auditions may send in a video application through the world's largest arts network Acceptd , with a deadline date of May 1, 2024. Visit getacceptd.com/rwbschool to review requirements and submit video audition materials. Acceptd will be available as of September 11, 2023.

For the full 2023-24 RWB School Audition Tour City Schedule and registration details, visit RWB School Professional Division Audition | Locations, Schedules & Registration Details , email the RWB School at [email protected] or call 1.204.957.3467.

The RWB School Professional Division Audition tour has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada and the Manitoba Arts Council. The RWB School gratefully acknowledges the support of our 2023-24 Auditions Presenting Sponsor IG Wealth Management, which also provides scholarships for one student from every province to attend Summer Session each year.

About Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division & Auditions

The RWB School Professional Division is well-known across the country and internationally for delivering world-class dance education. The new state-of-the-art campus, located in the heart of historic downtown Winnipeg, is home to between 90 and 110 students enrolled annually in full-time programs. The RWB School provides classical ballet training based on the Russian system, supported with a full program of study in complementary dance forms along with health, wellness, and life skills. We also partner with two private schools in Winnipeg to provide a strong, parallel academic curriculum.

Our approach produces artists with the flexibility to perform and teach a wide variety of dance styles fostering long and fulfilling careers. The program also emphasizes the development of the whole student over-and-above their dance training as it promotes positive life skills, personal responsibility, and interpersonal development. The connection to the RWB Company and exposure to the Company's artistic staff are among the RWB School's many competitive advantages. Alumni have gone on to exciting careers in all facets of the dance industry around the world and currently make up 81% of the RWB Company and over half of the RWB School's artistic faculty.

Auditions consist of barre work, centre work, travelling enchaînements, and stretching. They accommodate both French and English language participants and are interactive, giving students the feel for regular classes. Question-and-answer sessions are also held for students and parents to ensure the audition and acceptance processes are interactive, informative, and clear.

