Seeking.com Enhances Security with New Selfie Liveness Check for Member Verification

Seeking.com introduces a new verification system to improve trust and safety on its platform

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seeking.com , the world's largest luxury dating platform, is taking a bold step in online safety with the launch of its Selfie Liveness Check, a cutting-edge verification tool designed to prevent fraud and ensure authenticity. With over a third of active members already approved, this new security measure reinforces Seeking.com's commitment to building a trusted, secure dating environment - setting a new standard for safety in the online dating space.

The Selfie Liveness Check is an advanced technology which verifies that all members are real, and they are in fact the same person portrayed in their profile photos. It works by utilizing AI to confirm the presence of a live face. Once the live face is confirmed, it compares a snapshot of the live face with the user's profile photos to confirm its authenticity.

"Since stepping into my role as Co-CEO, enhancing safety and trust on Seeking.com has been a key focus," said Dana Rosewall, Co-CEO of Seeking.com. "The rollout of our Selfie Liveness Check marks a significant step forward in protecting our community, reducing fraudulent activity and ensuring members can connect with confidence. By implementing a Selfie Verification Badge, we are setting a new standard for security and authenticity in luxury dating."

Members with verified profile photos can also obtain a Selfie Verification Badge, providing assurance to other users that they are verified. The system is built upon state of the art security and encryption to safeguard all verification data, and members have the option to request the complete deletion of their verification data at any time, ensuring full control over their personal information.

With the new Selfie Liveness Check, Seeking.com has further strengthened its security measures, enhancing member safety and authenticity. By implementing a Selfie Verification Badge, we are not only elevating industry standards but also empowering our members to connect with greater confidence and peace of mind in the world of luxury dating.

Notes to Editors

1 Seeking.com maintains compliance with all data privacy laws and follows strict security protocols, including encrypting data in transit and at rest, conducting routine security audits, and enforcing strict data retention policies.

2 While all new members are required to complete the Selfie Liveness Check, long-standing members are not required to submit verification, as they have demonstrated their authenticity over time.

About Seeking.com

Seeking.com, established in 2006 by serial entrepreneur and centimillionaire Brandon Wade, is the largest luxury dating site for the beautiful, wealthy, and successful. With over 46 million members worldwide, Seeking.com has redefined luxury dating, emphasizing not just financial prosperity, but emotional fulfillment and healthy relationships.

Luxury, according to Seeking.com, means having it all — emotionally, financially, and in every aspect that defines a fulfilling relationship. As a luxury dating platform, Seeking.com distinguishes between complementary hypergamy and traditional hypergamy, advocating for a world where everyone has the opportunity to experience upliftment and luxury in their personal lives and relationships.

For more information, visit seeking.com and follow @seeking on social platforms.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623492/Seeking_com_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Seeking.com

For more information please contact: [email protected]